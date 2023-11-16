eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

