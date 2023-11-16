Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.26 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.