Lido Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,483 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

