Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 75.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.92, a PEG ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,986,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,822 shares of company stock valued at $72,111,663. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

