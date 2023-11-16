Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

