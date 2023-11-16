Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

