Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.17 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 176,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 929,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 494,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,683,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

