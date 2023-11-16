Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $183.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

