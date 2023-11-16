Veritable L.P. Sells 158 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Illumina Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

