Veritable L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $314.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.93 and a 52-week high of $315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

