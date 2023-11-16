National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2598 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.45.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

