Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
