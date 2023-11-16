Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTV stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

