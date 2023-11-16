Veritable L.P. Sells 1,019 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

