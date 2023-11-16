ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 3.2 %
ECTM stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
