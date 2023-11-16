ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 3.2 %

ECTM stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

