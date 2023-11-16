Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after buying an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.