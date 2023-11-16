Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

PTRS stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

