Veritable L.P. Sells 3,099 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.