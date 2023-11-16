Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

