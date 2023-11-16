Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
