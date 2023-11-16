Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More

Dividend History for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.