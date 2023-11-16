Veritable L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

