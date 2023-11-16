Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,282,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 192,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $302,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

