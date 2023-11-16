Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $285.86 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,102,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 315,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $285,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Hess by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.16. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

