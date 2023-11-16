Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.45% of Toll Brothers worth $298,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

