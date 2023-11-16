Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Fiserv worth $307,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

