Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of General Dynamics worth $282,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 120,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

GD stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

