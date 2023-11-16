Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $282.26 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $282,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of APD opened at $273.49 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.98.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

