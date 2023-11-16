Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Invitation Homes worth $296,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

