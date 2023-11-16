Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,867,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $292,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,466 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 674,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.5 %

ADM opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

