Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,118,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $280,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

