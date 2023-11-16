AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.78% of AGCO worth $273,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.