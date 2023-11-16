Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $269,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.