M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.35% of M.D.C. worth $256,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

