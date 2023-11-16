Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,452,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $274,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

