Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $223.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

