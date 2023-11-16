Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $263.70 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Vulcan Materials worth $263,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 173.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $210.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

