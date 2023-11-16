Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 203,748 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,014,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of U.S. Bancorp worth $264,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

