Burney Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9,062.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $795.03 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $717.75 and its 200 day moving average is $718.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

