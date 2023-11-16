Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

