Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $271.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.61% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $271,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,969,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

