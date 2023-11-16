Burney Co. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Burney Co. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $755,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 736,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 450,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 40.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

