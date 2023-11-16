Patrick Mcnutt Purchases 1,200 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

