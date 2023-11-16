Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $43.48

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $46.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 428,278 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

