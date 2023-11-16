SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $32.58. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 564,094 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.48%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.