Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $28.64

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $31.38. Carvana shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2,196,061 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.