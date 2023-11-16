Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 2.2 %

HY opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $811.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.