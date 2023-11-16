Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.54. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 452,848 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $768,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

