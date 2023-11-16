TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.61-$3.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of TJX opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,083.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

