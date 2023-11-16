Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rises By 18.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Lilium Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of LILM opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lilium by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

