Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.38. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 376,314 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $810.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

