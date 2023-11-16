Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.86. Affirm shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 5,315,779 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.